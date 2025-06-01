Swedish Confidence Soars in India's Business Climate

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce India's latest survey shows a promising outlook for the country's business climate, with several industries like construction, aerospace, and IT anticipating increased turnover in 2025-26.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed this favorable sentiment, crediting initiatives such as 'Make In India' for enhancing the ease of doing business, thereby attracting global companies.

Trade between Sweden and India has grown significantly, and many Swedish companies have expanded their presence in India, further solidifying India's role in global value chains as a cost-efficient partner.

