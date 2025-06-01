Left Menu

Swedish Confidence Soars in India's Business Climate

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce India's survey highlights an optimistic business outlook for 2025-26, with numerous sectors such as construction, aerospace, and IT expecting increased turnover. The report reflects a positive business climate underpinned by governmental initiatives like 'Make In India,' resulting in heightened investment interest from global companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:46 IST
Swedish Confidence Soars in India's Business Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce India's latest survey shows a promising outlook for the country's business climate, with several industries like construction, aerospace, and IT anticipating increased turnover in 2025-26.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed this favorable sentiment, crediting initiatives such as 'Make In India' for enhancing the ease of doing business, thereby attracting global companies.

Trade between Sweden and India has grown significantly, and many Swedish companies have expanded their presence in India, further solidifying India's role in global value chains as a cost-efficient partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025