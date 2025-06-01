Left Menu

Pioneering Progress: Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Breaks Through Final Tunnel

The Khurda Road-Balangir rail project achieved a key milestone with the completion of the final tunnel between Buguda and Daspalla in Nayagarh district, Odisha. Utilizing advanced tunneling techniques, this project aims to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and stimulate economic growth across eastern and western Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:41 IST
The Khurda Road-Balangir new rail line project marked a significant achievement as it completed the final tunnel between Buguda and Daspalla in Odisha's Nayagarh district. The East Coast Railway confirmed this completion as a part of its strategic infrastructure development.

This milestone, known as 'daylighting,' in the tunneling world, culminates the excavation of all seven planned tunnels along this critical railway corridor. Tunnel No 2 (T2), which extends 1,775 meters and features a 2-degree curve, stands out for being the second-longest in Nayagarh district, constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

With three tunnels in Nayagarh and four in Boudh, the total tunnel length of this project reached 12.76 km. Overcoming challenging conditions through the Eastern Ghats, this engineering feat will soon link eastern and western Odisha, significantly enhancing passenger and freight transport while spurring regional growth.

