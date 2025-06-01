Major Road Sinkhole Disrupts Traffic on National Highway-2

On Sunday, a substantial road collapse was reported on National Highway-2 along the Kohima-Mao route near Phesama, resulting in the complete closure of the area, according to officials.

The incident occurred due to continuous rain over recent days, causing the road to sink by approximately four feet. In response to the disruption near the Naga Heritage Village Kisama, Kohima's Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem issued a travel advisory to manage traffic and safeguard the public until further notice.

Traffic restrictions and diversions have been implemented. Heavy vehicles heading to Kohima from Manipur are halted at Khuzama, and those bound for Manipur or southern Nagaland from Dimapur are being stopped at Sechu Zubza. Alternative routes for light vehicles have been recommended. The public is advised to avoid the affected area until safety measures are completed.

