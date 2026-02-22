Left Menu

Political Shift: Bhupen Kumar Borah Joins BJP

Bhupen Kumar Borah, former Assam Congress chief, has joined the BJP in Assam. He was welcomed at the party headquarters, marking a significant political shift. His decision follows a resignation that the Congress party tried to avert, while BJP's influence in the state continues to grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:05 IST
Political Shift: Bhupen Kumar Borah Joins BJP
Bhupen Kumar Borah
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupen Kumar Borah, who formerly led the Congress in Assam, has made a notable political shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His induction was marked by a function at the BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, in Assam, where Dilip Saikia, the state's BJP president, extended a warm welcome. Alongside Borah, Sanju Bora, another former Congress worker, also joined the BJP.

Borah's transition to the BJP follows an eventful chain of events. After resigning from his post on February 16, Borah faced efforts from the Congress's high command to retain him. Senior Congress leaders and even Rahul Gandhi personally reached out, seeking to reverse his decision.

However, it was Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who publicly confirmed Borah's move to the BJP, visiting Borah's residence to announce the shift on February 22. This transition occurs just ahead of the anticipated elections for Assam's 126-member assembly slated for March-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026