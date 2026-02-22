Political Shift: Bhupen Kumar Borah Joins BJP

Bhupen Kumar Borah, who formerly led the Congress in Assam, has made a notable political shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His induction was marked by a function at the BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, in Assam, where Dilip Saikia, the state's BJP president, extended a warm welcome. Alongside Borah, Sanju Bora, another former Congress worker, also joined the BJP.

Borah's transition to the BJP follows an eventful chain of events. After resigning from his post on February 16, Borah faced efforts from the Congress's high command to retain him. Senior Congress leaders and even Rahul Gandhi personally reached out, seeking to reverse his decision.

However, it was Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who publicly confirmed Borah's move to the BJP, visiting Borah's residence to announce the shift on February 22. This transition occurs just ahead of the anticipated elections for Assam's 126-member assembly slated for March-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)