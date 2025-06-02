Left Menu

Woman kills self, toddler by jumping in front of train in Bareilly

We had a minor argument before I left, he said. Bhupendra added that he and Anguri had been married for three years and shared a loving relationship. Everything was fine in the family.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:44 IST
Woman kills self, toddler by jumping in front of train in Bareilly
A woman, along her 18-month-old son, committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday, police said.

Both mother and child died on the spot, they said.

Circle Officer Sandeep Singh said that after receiving information about the incident, personnel from Faridpur police station and the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot.

According to the official, the woman, Anguri (20), a resident of Tarakhas village, had a minor argument with her husband Bhupendra on Monday morning.

''Upset, she left the house carrying their son Ajay. Her husband assumed she had gone to her parents' home, but shortly afterward, he was informed that she had taken her life along with the child by stepping in front of a train,'' he said.

Anguri jumped in front of a moving train near Dwarikesh Sugar Mill, police said.

Bhupendra said the argument was trivial, and he never imagined it would lead to such a drastic step.

''I work as a labourer and was heading to work this morning. We had a minor argument before I left,'' he said.

Bhupendra added that he and Anguri had been married for three years and shared a loving relationship.

''Everything was fine in the family. We loved each other,'' he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, the police said, adding that further action will be taken if a formal complaint is filed.

