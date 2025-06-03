Left Menu

Bengal: Woman run over by bus while trying to get down from it

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:44 IST
Bengal: Woman run over by bus while trying to get down from it
A 45-year-old woman died after being run over by a bus while trying to get down from the vehicle in Kolkata's Behala area on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Pushpasree Housing in Thakurpukur police station area, a police officer said.

The woman, identified as Jamuna Mondal from Amtala in South 24 Parganas district, was trying to get down from the bus but she fell down as her feet got entangled in her saree and she came under the wheels, he said.

''The bus was seized but the driver managed to flee the spot. We have launched a manhunt for him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

