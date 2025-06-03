UPDATE 2-Two Japanese men killed in northeast China after business dispute

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that two Japanese men killed last month in the northeastern city of Dalian were business partners of the suspect and authorities were investigating.

Dalian police confirmed the case in a statement on Tuesday and said a 42-year-old male suspect of Chinese nationality has been arrested. He had lived in Japan for a long time, the statement said. The two victims were business partners of the suspect who had entered China temporarily, police said, adding that the incident was triggered due to business conflicts.

The Japanese government is "providing necessary support to the victims' families and will continue to respond appropriately from the perspective of protecting Japanese nationals," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. Chinese police notified the Japanese consulate in Shenyang on May 25 about the killings, two days after the incident, Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesperson, told a regular briefing.

