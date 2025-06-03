Left Menu

nicheBrains Partners with INSEAD to Transform Learning for SME Leaders

nicheBrains has forged a strategic partnership with INSEAD, a leading global business school, to provide SME leaders and freelance professionals in India with exclusive access to INSEAD's digital learning platform. This collaboration aims to democratize top-tier education, enhancing expertise and driving MSME transformation in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:13 IST
nicheBrains Partners with INSEAD to Transform Learning for SME Leaders
nicheBrains and INSEAD Forge Strategic Alliance to Unlock World-Class Business Education for SME Leaders and Expert Freelancers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark agreement, nicheBrains has joined forces with INSEAD, renowned for its elite standing in the world of business education. This collaboration introduces a digital learning avenue for Indian SME leaders and freelancers, designed to enhance their professional impact and global opportunities.

Lakshmi Narasimha Moorthy, CEO of nicheBrains, emphasized the partnership's potential to reshape expertise access, asserting it brings invaluable global insights to local talent. He highlighted the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly changing business climate, while INSEAD's Swapnil Chugh noted the creation of an innovative AI-powered Virtual Campus.

Connected by shared values, the partnership aligns with Sustainable Development Goals, specifically focusing on Quality Education and Economic Growth. The phased rollout will initially target select nicheBrains members, supporting broader access in the future with a robust plan for inclusive professional development in MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025