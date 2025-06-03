nicheBrains Partners with INSEAD to Transform Learning for SME Leaders

In a landmark agreement, nicheBrains has joined forces with INSEAD, renowned for its elite standing in the world of business education. This collaboration introduces a digital learning avenue for Indian SME leaders and freelancers, designed to enhance their professional impact and global opportunities.

Lakshmi Narasimha Moorthy, CEO of nicheBrains, emphasized the partnership's potential to reshape expertise access, asserting it brings invaluable global insights to local talent. He highlighted the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly changing business climate, while INSEAD's Swapnil Chugh noted the creation of an innovative AI-powered Virtual Campus.

Connected by shared values, the partnership aligns with Sustainable Development Goals, specifically focusing on Quality Education and Economic Growth. The phased rollout will initially target select nicheBrains members, supporting broader access in the future with a robust plan for inclusive professional development in MSMEs.

