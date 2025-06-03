YBHG. Datuk Dr. Ravee Honored with Excellency in Wellness Award at the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025

New Delhi, India – In a significant event that merged the realms of science, spirituality, and social service, YBHG. Datuk Dr. Ravee was awarded the prestigious Excellency in Wellness Award at the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025. The event was conducted on May 28, 2025, at the Universal Peace Foundation in Thirumoorthy Hills, Tamil Nadu, hosted by the UNS Research Council in conjunction with the International Forum of Scientists and Mental Health Professionals (IFSMHP).

This accolade highlights Dr. Ravee's substantial contributions to the global wellness landscape, focusing on integrative healing and spiritual concord. Attendees included eminent figures such as Suresh Sathyanarayanan of the UNS Research Council, Dr. K.P. Sreenivasakumar of the Institute for Clinical & Biomedical Research, and other noteworthy leaders in science and wellness industries.

At the heart of the event was His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani, founder of the Universal Peace Foundation, known for his advocacy in Kundalini yoga and global peace. He emphasized the spiritual dimension of wellness and lauded Dr. Ravee for his dedication to peace. Moreover, Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar, Royal Society of Biology Ambassador and UNS Chief Research Advisor, praised the significance of the award in promoting cross-border, faith-integrating healing practices.