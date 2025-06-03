Mohamed Abdallah Appointed CEO of Vodacom International Markets & Vodafone Egypt

Vodacom Group has announced the appointment of Mohamed Abdallah as the new Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt, a pivotal move aimed at aligning the company’s operations with its Vision 2030 goals of streamlined operations, digital inclusion, and sustained regional growth. The appointment follows the departure of Diego Gutierrez, who held the role of Chief Officer of International Business since 2017.

This strategic leadership transition marks a major step in Vodacom’s mission to simplify its operating model, create synergistic management across markets, and enhance customer engagement in some of Africa’s most dynamic economies. Mohamed Abdallah’s elevation to this dual-role places him at the helm of not only Vodafone Egypt, where he currently serves as CEO, but also of Vodacom’s operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

A Unified Leadership for Continental Impact

With this new structure, Abdallah will lead a unified executive framework overseeing multiple African operations. This approach will drive consistency in operations, foster collaboration, and accelerate the rollout of innovative services that empower people and businesses.

The CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Vodacom Lesotho, Vodacom Mozambique, and Vodacom Tanzania will now report directly to Mohamed, reinforcing centralized leadership and streamlined governance. He, in turn, will report to Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

“Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results,” said Shameel Joosub. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent. We are confident that under Mohamed's expanded leadership, our International Markets will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding results. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Diego Gutierrez for his invaluable contributions over the last seven years. We wish him the very best for the future.”

From Egypt to Continental Strategy

Mohamed Abdallah has over two decades of experience within the Vodafone family, having joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including Enterprise Business Director and Consumer Business Director, before taking on the role of CEO of Vodafone Egypt.

Under his leadership, Vodafone Egypt has witnessed robust growth in its consumer, enterprise, and financial services segments, cementing its status as a national market leader. His ability to scale services, introduce customer-first innovations, and integrate digital tools into daily operations has won him praise across the industry.

Commenting on his new role, Abdallah said:

“Taking on this new role is a privilege, as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. Vodafone and Vodacom are uniquely positioned to shape Africa’s digital future. Together with the incredible teams across the continent, we will work to build a more digitally inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development.”

Looking Toward Vision 2030

Vodacom’s Vision 2030 is anchored in three strategic pillars: digital inclusion, financial services growth, and environmental sustainability. Abdallah’s new leadership role will be central to driving this vision across multiple markets where access to affordable and reliable connectivity can have transformative effects.

The international markets he now oversees represent some of Vodacom Group’s most promising growth territories, with mobile penetration still on the rise and strong demand for digital financial services, health solutions, e-learning, and SME connectivity.

His dual-role is also expected to enhance cross-market collaboration, encourage best-practice sharing, and reduce operational redundancies—ultimately delivering more value to customers and shareholders alike.

Legacy of Leadership: Diego Gutierrez

Outgoing Chief Officer of International Business, Diego Gutierrez, leaves behind a legacy of strategic foresight, resilience, and market expansion. Since taking on the role in 2017, Gutierrez led Vodacom’s entry into new service domains, navigated regulatory landscapes, and contributed to record financial performances across several international markets.

“Diego played a pivotal role in navigating critical transitions,” said Joosub, “from strategic partnerships to expansion and digital acceleration. His tenure was marked by resilience and transformation, especially during times of global uncertainty.”

A New Chapter for African Connectivity

As Vodacom seeks to expand its footprint across Africa and lead in next-generation telecom and fintech services, the appointment of Mohamed Abdallah comes at a decisive time. With the merging of strong local knowledge and a broader continental strategy, Vodacom is well-positioned to deepen its role as a catalyst for digital change across Africa.

This leadership realignment signifies more than an internal change—it reflects a renewed commitment to the continent, where connectivity, innovation, and inclusion remain at the heart of Vodacom Group’s evolving mission.