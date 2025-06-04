Tech Stocks Soar as U.S.-China Trade Talks Loom

U.S. stock indexes experienced a rise on Tuesday, led by gains in tech stocks such as Nvidia. The optimism in the market stems from anticipated negotiations between the U.S. and China about tariffs.

President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold discussions soon, influencing investor sentiment positively. The market's response indicates hope that ongoing trade dialogues can avert a potential recession.

Amid these developments, major tech stocks are seeing significant gains, with Nvidia up by 2.5% and Broadcom setting record highs. These movements come as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue their upward trends.