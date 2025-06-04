Left Menu

Tech Stocks Soar as U.S.-China Trade Talks Loom

U.S. stock indexes rose as tech stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom gained amid anticipated U.S.-China trade talks. Investors are optimistic that negotiations will prevent recession. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved notable gains, while job data revealed a slowing market due to tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes experienced a rise on Tuesday, led by gains in tech stocks such as Nvidia. The optimism in the market stems from anticipated negotiations between the U.S. and China about tariffs.

President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold discussions soon, influencing investor sentiment positively. The market's response indicates hope that ongoing trade dialogues can avert a potential recession.

Amid these developments, major tech stocks are seeing significant gains, with Nvidia up by 2.5% and Broadcom setting record highs. These movements come as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue their upward trends.

