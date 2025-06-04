IATA, Amadeus Partner to Deliver Trusted CO2 Data for Flight Bookings

In a significant move to enhance environmental transparency in air travel, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and global travel technology giant Amadeus have announced a partnership to integrate IATA’s CO2 Connect emissions data directly into the Amadeus Travel Platform. The integration aims to empower airlines, travel agencies, corporate travel managers, and online booking platforms to provide accurate and standardized carbon emissions data to travelers at the point of booking.

This strategic collaboration addresses a critical demand from modern travelers: credible environmental information when choosing flights. By embedding IATA’s CO2 Connect data into its widely-used booking infrastructure, Amadeus will help its users make more sustainable travel decisions, while meeting emerging regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals.

Accurate, Flight-Specific Emissions Data

IATA CO2 Connect is an industry-first tool that uses real, flight-specific operational data contributed by more than 70 participating airlines. The data is drawn from aircraft-specific fuel burn and actual airline operations, rather than generalized estimates or static averages.

The emissions are calculated using a globally standardized methodology jointly developed with airlines, ensuring consistency and reliability. The tool offers detailed insights into the carbon footprint of a flight by considering variables such as aircraft type, engine configuration, routing, and payload.

This means that travelers can now compare flights not only by price or schedule—but also by environmental impact, an increasingly vital consideration in an era of climate-conscious travel.

Meeting Traveler Expectations

IATA’s own research reveals that close to 90% of airline passengers expect emissions information when booking flights, yet nearly 80% find current emissions calculators inconsistent or unclear. This inconsistency erodes trust and makes it harder for individuals and corporations to assess or reduce their travel footprint.

“Our agreement with Amadeus will help fulfill traveler expectations for greater transparency as airlines progress towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. “Making IATA CO2 Connect data available through the Amadeus platform will help users make more informed travel decisions using accurate emissions data.”

Aligning with Global Standards: ISO 14083

One of the most notable aspects of the IATA CO2 Connect tool is its recent assurance under the ISO 14083 standard—a globally recognized framework for greenhouse gas data collection and reporting in transport and logistics.

This aligns IATA’s emissions calculations with emerging regulations, including the EU’s proposed Count Emissions EU policy, which is expected to standardize emissions calculations across all transport sectors in the bloc. The ISO assurance makes IATA CO2 Connect not only relevant for airlines and travelers but also for policymakers and carbon reporting frameworks.

“More and more, travelers want to understand how their flight choices affect the environment. This is important not just for personal travel, but also for corporations that need to track emissions and comply with regulations,” said Decius Valmorbida, President of Travel at Amadeus. “We welcome the integration of IATA’s CO2 Connect solution into the Amadeus Travel Platform.”

Corporate Travel and Sustainability Reporting

The integration also meets the growing needs of corporate travel programs and sustainability teams who must track Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions from purchased services, like business travel) under global frameworks such as the GHG Protocol and emerging ESG disclosure requirements in the EU, UK, and elsewhere.

Access to high-quality, verified data is crucial for businesses seeking to accurately report their carbon footprint, set reduction targets, or buy carbon offsets. Through this partnership, Amadeus clients—including travel management companies and corporate booking platforms—will now be able to offer flight emissions data that is both operationally grounded and internationally standardized.

Growing Industry Adoption

The partnership announcement coincided with the expansion of the IATA CO2 Connect program. Several new airlines have recently joined, including:

Air India

Thai Airways

Atlas Air

Batik Air Malaysia

Batik Air Indonesia

Lion Air

Thai Lion

These additions bring the total number of contributing airlines to over 70, moving the program closer to its goal of signing 100 airlines by the end of 2025. This growing participation ensures broader data coverage, improved accuracy across global routes, and increased relevance for international travelers.

Shaping the Future of Sustainable Aviation

This collaboration between IATA and Amadeus underscores a broader shift in aviation towards environmental accountability and transparency. As airlines pursue net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, data-driven solutions like CO2 Connect will play an essential role in informing travelers, regulators, and corporate clients alike.

By offering consistent, science-based emissions data at the point of booking, this partnership moves the industry closer to a model where environmental impact is as central to travel decisions as price, convenience, or service quality.