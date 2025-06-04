Luis Gallego Named IATA Board Chair, Sets Vision Amid Aviation Industry Shifts

Luis Gallego, Chief Executive Officer of International Airlines Group (IAG), has officially taken the helm as Chair of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Board of Governors, beginning his one-year term at the conclusion of the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 2 June 2025 in New Delhi, India.

Gallego, the 83rd individual to serve in this role, brings nearly three decades of hands-on experience in aviation leadership to one of the industry's most influential posts. He succeeds Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, who served as Chair over the past year and will continue as a member of the Board.

Industry Challenges and Strategic Priorities

Speaking after assuming the role, Gallego acknowledged the numerous complex challenges currently facing the global airline industry—from climate commitments and infrastructure constraints to geopolitical instability and supply chain fragility.

“I am honored to be taking up the position of Chair of the IATA Board,” said Gallego. “The airline industry faces significant challenges—accelerating environmental action, managing geopolitical shifts and supply chain issues, and dealing with concerns over infrastructure capacity and costs.”

He also emphasized the strengths of the global aviation sector, particularly the dedication and expertise of its workforce. “The industry has incredible strengths to call on—most of all the quality of the people that strive to make aviation a safe, secure and rewarding experience for millions of travelers every day.”

Gallego stressed that IATA’s role is more important than ever as the global body that facilitates cooperation among airlines, promotes safe, reliable air travel, and engages with regulators and governments on issues critical to the industry’s sustainability and profitability.

“I look forward to playing my part in steering IATA in its long mission for a strong and successful airline industry,” he added.

Gallego’s Career: From Regional Aviation to Global Leadership

Luis Gallego's rise to the Chair of IATA is backed by a formidable track record in airline management and strategic transformation. He became Chief Executive of IAG—the parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, and LEVEL—in September 2020, during one of the most turbulent periods in aviation history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to leading IAG, Gallego earned accolades for his leadership at Iberia, where he served as Chairman and CEO from 2014. Under his stewardship, Iberia reversed years of losses, improved operational efficiency, elevated customer satisfaction, and revitalized its brand.

Gallego is also credited with launching Iberia Express in 2012, transforming it into one of the most punctual and cost-efficient carriers in Europe. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Vueling, Air Nostrum, and was instrumental in founding Clickair, a low-cost carrier that later merged with Vueling.

His multi-layered experience, spanning regional, low-cost, and legacy carriers, provides a broad perspective on the operational, commercial, and regulatory challenges that different segments of the airline industry face.

A Critical Year for IATA

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General and former IAG CEO, welcomed Gallego’s appointment and reiterated the significance of the coming year for the association.

“I look forward to working with Luis to deliver an agenda of IATA activities that are critical to the current and future success of our member airlines,” said Walsh. “Luis has a long and deep involvement with the complex issues which are top priorities for our Association—facilitating net zero carbon emissions by 2050, achieving a smart approach to regulation and ensuring a capacity and cost structure that can meet the growing demands for air connectivity.”

Walsh also praised outgoing Chair Pieter Elbers for his leadership and for hosting the 81st AGM, describing it as “spectacular and invigorating.”

Leadership Continuity and Global Representation

In addition to Gallego’s appointment, IATA announced that Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, has been elected as Chair of the Board for the 2026–2027 term, ensuring leadership continuity and representation across regions.

Alvo has been instrumental in LATAM’s recovery and growth strategy following its financial restructuring. His appointment signals IATA’s continued emphasis on fostering inclusivity and strong leadership across all global markets.

IATA also released its updated Board of Governors list, comprising 32 senior airline executives representing major carriers across all continents. The board guides IATA’s strategic direction and plays a pivotal role in formulating industry policies and initiatives.

Looking Ahead

As Chair, Gallego will help guide IATA’s response to pressing industry issues, including:

Decarbonization Goals: Supporting the rollout of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon offset programs to meet the industry’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Global Regulation: Advocating for balanced and effective regulatory frameworks that support fair competition, innovation, and consumer protection.

Cost Management: Addressing rising airport and air navigation charges, which impact airline margins and passenger fares.

Infrastructure and Capacity: Engaging with governments and airport authorities to address looming infrastructure shortages amid rising demand for air travel.

As air travel continues its post-pandemic recovery, the role of IATA and its leadership will be crucial in shaping a sustainable, efficient, and equitable future for the industry.