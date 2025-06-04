EIB Backs €20M Investment in Leyden Labs for Nasal Flu Protection Breakthrough

In a significant step toward strengthening Europe’s pandemic preparedness and healthcare resilience, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million venture debt financing deal with Dutch biotechnology innovator Leyden Laboratories B.V. The funding aims to accelerate the development of the company’s novel, broadly-protective nasal antibody treatments that target seasonal and pandemic respiratory viruses, including the looming threat of avian influenza (H5).

The agreement is backed by the European Commission through the InvestEU programme and its health-focused component HERA Invest, a €110 million initiative of the European Health Union. It is part of the EU’s broader strategy to enhance biodefence, pandemic readiness, and antimicrobial resistance capabilities across the continent.

A New Era in Virus Prevention

Leyden Labs, based in the Netherlands, is pioneering an innovative nasal spray platform that administers broadly neutralizing antibodies directly to the respiratory mucosa—the first line of defense against airborne viruses such as influenza. Their lead candidate, PanFlu, is currently in clinical development and has the potential to offer first-in-class protection against multiple strains of influenza, including highly pathogenic variants like H5 avian flu.

Unlike traditional systemically administered vaccines, which rely on the body’s immune system to generate protection and may take weeks to become effective, Leyden Labs’ approach is immediate, local, and passive. The antibodies are delivered intranasally, targeting viruses at their point of entry, before they can spread through the body.

This method is especially promising for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic illnesses—those who often do not mount a strong immune response to conventional vaccines.

Strategic Support from EU Institutions

EIB Vice President Robert de Groot highlighted the importance of the investment in boosting Europe’s biotechnological resilience. “The COVID-19 pandemic taught us multiple lessons, including that we should strengthen the EU’s preparedness and autonomy in key areas like biosciences,” he said. “With the support of the European Commission, the EIB backs highly innovative EU companies like Leyden Labs with venture debt, enabling them to grow and thrive in Europe.”

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, emphasized the broader public health relevance. “Respiratory viruses are common and affect us all, especially the most medically vulnerable. Today’s agreement reaffirms our commitment to invest in innovation to strengthen preparedness and protection against respiratory viruses. HERA Invest is a prime example of Europe at the forefront of medical advancements in response to serious threats to health.”

Disrupting the Paradigm of Viral Prophylaxis

Leyden Labs’ approach represents a paradigm shift in viral defense. The company’s intranasal antibody sprays are designed to offer family-wide protection—meaning they are effective against entire virus families even as those viruses mutate and evolve. This is especially crucial in the current global landscape, where emerging zoonotic threats, such as H5 avian influenza, continue to raise concerns among global health authorities.

“This funding is an endorsement of our scientific strategy and a significant step forward,” said Koenraad Wiedhaup, CEO and co-founder of Leyden Labs. “We are thrilled with the support from HERA and the European Investment Bank, which will accelerate our ability to develop and deliver a universal protection platform for respiratory viruses. It comes at a critical time as the risk of pandemic influenza increases.”

Preparedness Beyond Pandemics

The nasal spray approach isn’t just a pandemic tool—it also has potential for everyday public health protection during seasonal outbreaks. With millions of people affected by influenza annually, and hospital systems often overwhelmed during winter months, a fast-acting, easy-to-administer intranasal prophylaxis could dramatically reduce transmission and hospitalization rates.

Additionally, the needle-free format offers advantages in terms of public compliance, ease of distribution, and suitability for use in resource-limited settings. These factors could make Leyden Labs’ technology a central component of future public health strategies both in Europe and globally.

A Broader Mission for HERA and the EU

HERA (Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority), the EU’s specialized agency for managing cross-border health threats, is playing a vital role in ensuring that investments like this one deliver not just commercial success, but real public benefit. The agency was established following the COVID-19 crisis to ensure that Europe is never again caught unprepared.

The collaboration between HERA, the EIB, and Leyden Labs serves as a model for how public and private sectors can join forces to anticipate, prevent, and manage future health emergencies.

Looking Ahead

With this €20 million investment, Leyden Labs will continue its clinical development of PanFlu and other candidates in its pipeline. The company’s long-term vision includes building a comprehensive platform of intranasal therapeutics for a range of respiratory viruses, including RSV and coronaviruses.

As Europe navigates a new health landscape shaped by past pandemics and emerging biosecurity threats, investments in preventative biotech like that of Leyden Labs are essential. By combining cutting-edge science with forward-thinking financing, the EU is helping ensure a safer, healthier future.