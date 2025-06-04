Samruddhi Mahamarg: Transforming Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur

The final 76km stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg between Igatpuri and Amane is scheduled for inauguration on June 5, completing the monumental 701-km expressway project connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. Expected to significantly cut travel time between the cities to eight hours, this all-new corridor promises to alter Maharashtra's transportation landscape dramatically.

At the inauguration, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be in attendance, the spotlight will shine not just on this engineering feat but on its potential economic impact. Over two crore vehicles have already made use of the operational sections, hinting at the promising utility of this infrastructure marvel.

Bound to spur growth in agriculture, tourism, and transportation sectors, the expressway will enhance connectivity to major hubs and religious sites, while a significant engineering achievement is highlighted by its rugged terrain-conquering viaducts and tunnels. In its wake, the expressway carries the expectation of stimulating local economies and generating employment.

