Trade Standoff: EU and US Grapple Over Tariff Tensions

In Paris, EU and US negotiators convene to address an intensifying tariff battle, yet fail to secure significant advancements. While the talks, attended by EU's Maros Sefcovic and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, showed progress, crucial differences linger, primarily concerning tariffs and regulatory standards.

President Donald Trump's administration has criticized the European Union for unfair trade practices, citing a substantial trade deficit. While Washington endorses increased tariffs on imported cars, the EU counters by proposing a 'zero for zero' agreement, which would eliminate tariffs on industrial goods.

The lingering standoff is aggravated by the recent US tariffs on steel. As the clock ticks, European officials continue to prepare countermeasures while exploring increased imports of US goods like liquefied natural gas. Final resolutions appear distant as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)