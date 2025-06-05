AJet and Syrian Air Strengthen Aviation Links Between Turkey and Syria

AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, is set to initiate flights from Istanbul and Ankara to Damascus International Airport by mid-June. This move comes as part of efforts to strengthen aviation ties between Turkey and Syria.

According to a statement from AJet, flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport will commence on June 16, initially operating four times per week before expanding to daily services in July. Meanwhile, flights from Ankara will start on June 17, operating three times a week.

The resumption of these routes follows Turkish Airlines' return to Damascus in January after a lengthy 13-year hiatus. Concurrently, Syria's national airline, Syrian Air, will introduce direct flights from Damascus to Istanbul beginning June 10, as reported by the Syrian state news agency SANA. Turkey has been actively participating in the reconstruction of Syrian infrastructure, including upgrading the country's airports.