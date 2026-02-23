Blizzard Causes Chaos: Air India Cancels Flights

In a proactive move to prioritize passenger safety, Air India has announced the cancellation of several flights scheduled for February 24. The cancellations specifically affect flights to and from New York and Newark due to an anticipated blizzard threatening the region.

The decision followed closely monitored weather reports predicting severe weather conditions that could disrupt travel plans and compromise passenger safety. By canceling these flights, Air India aims to mitigate potential risks associated with the adverse weather.

The airline has issued an advisory for affected passengers to check their flight status and arrange alternative travel plans. Meanwhile, the airline continues to monitor the situation closely for any further developments.

