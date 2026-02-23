Left Menu

Lufthansa Continues Flights Amidst Mexican Turmoil

Lufthansa has announced that it is maintaining its flight schedule to Mexico from Frankfurt and Munich despite heightened violence in Mexico following the reported killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as El Mencho, in a military operation.

Lufthansa is maintaining its flights to Mexico from Frankfurt and Munich, even amidst increased violence in the country.

The turmoil follows the reported killing of notorious drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, or El Mencho, during a military raid.

The German airline is continuing operations despite the unfolding security situation.

