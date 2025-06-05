KVIC Disburses ₹300 Cr Subsidy Under PMEGP to 8,794 Entrepreneurs Nationwide

In a major boost to self-employment and rural enterprise development, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), disbursed ₹300 crore as margin money subsidy to 8,794 beneficiaries across India on Tuesday. The event was part of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and was conducted in virtual mode from the KVIC Central Office, Mumbai.

This disbursement, linked to a total loan sanction of ₹884 crore, underscores the government’s sustained efforts to foster micro-entrepreneurship and self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), particularly in semi-urban and rural regions.

Virtual Event Marks Nationwide Participation

The national-level virtual event was inaugurated by KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar, who digitally transferred the subsidy to thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs. KVIC CEO Ms. Roop Rashi and other senior officials were present at the central venue in Irla Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, with participants joining from all six zonal offices across the country.

Shri Manoj Kumar, in his keynote address, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for transforming the PMEGP scheme into a powerful vehicle for employment and entrepreneurship. He remarked:

“Khadi and Village Industries today embody the soul of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. PMEGP has not only empowered lakhs of youth but has also catalyzed their transformation into entrepreneurs.”

Regional Allocation of Subsidies: Empowering All Corners of India

The ₹300 crore subsidy was distributed across India's six zones, reflecting a balanced regional development approach:

🟢 South Zone

States: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry

Projects Approved: 2,445

Subsidy Disbursed: ₹80.26 crore

🟠 Central Zone

States: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand

Projects Approved: 2,366

Subsidy Disbursed: ₹91.13 crore

🔵 Eastern and Northeastern Zone

States: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura

Projects Approved: 2,167

Subsidy Disbursed: ₹62.68 crore

🔴 Northern Zone

States: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan

Projects Approved: 1,320

Subsidy Disbursed: ₹41.80 crore

🟡 Western Zone

States: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

Projects Approved: 496

Subsidy Disbursed: ₹24.12 crore

This zonal distribution showcases PMEGP's ability to reach beneficiaries across the spectrum—from hilly states to island territories and industrial hubs to agrarian belts.

PMEGP: A National Engine for Self-Reliance

Since its inception, the PMEGP scheme has become a cornerstone of grassroots entrepreneurship in India. As of FY 2024-25:

Micro-Enterprises Established: 10,18,185

Total Loans Sanctioned: ₹73,348.39 crore

Margin Money Subsidy Disbursed: ₹27,166.07 crore

Employment Generated: Over 90.04 lakh (direct and indirect)

These figures underline PMEGP’s vast contribution to economic decentralization, employment generation, and inclusive growth—especially in underserved areas with limited industrial presence.

Strategic Impact: Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Action

The success of PMEGP is not merely in numbers, but in its impact. It empowers:

Youth and first-generation entrepreneurs

Women-led enterprises

Rural artisans and traditional industry practitioners

By offering financial support, capacity building, and institutional facilitation, PMEGP nurtures the spirit of local enterprise and innovation, aligning with India's broader vision of "Make in India, Made for the World."

KVIC’s Role as a Catalyst

KVIC, as the nodal agency for PMEGP implementation, has played a pivotal role in facilitating sustainable livelihoods and bridging the rural-urban divide. This recent disbursement campaign further strengthens India’s commitment to entrepreneur-led development and job creation through self-employment.

The disbursal of ₹300 crore through a seamless digital platform demonstrates the power of technology-backed governance and underscores KVIC’s proactive stance in building a self-reliant and economically empowered Bharat.