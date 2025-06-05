ECB's Next Move: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade Tensions

The European Central Bank, as anticipated, slashed interest rates on Thursday and maintained flexibility regarding future meetings amid growing expectations of a pause in its prolonged easing cycle by summer.

Having reduced borrowing costs eight times since last June to bolster a struggling eurozone economy now threatened by fluctuating U.S. trade policies, the ECB has successfully realigned inflation to its 2% target. However, with current rates sitting at 2%, focus shifts to ECB's forward guidance, crucial as rates enter the 'neutral' range.

ECB President Christine Lagarde may illuminate the bank's strategy in her upcoming news conference, confronted with investor speculations of a July pause. Amid varied policymaker stances, recalibration at this juncture could accommodate both immediate inflation dips and foreseeable policy impacts emerging over the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)