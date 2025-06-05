Delhi Traffic Police Crack Down on Encroachments to Ease Congestion
Delhi Traffic Police issued 65 challans and towed four vehicles during an encroachment drive near RK Puram to alleviate traffic congestion and improve pedestrian access. The operation targeted illegally parked vehicles and street vendors obstructing traffic flow and pedestrian movement.
In an effort to ease traffic congestion in one of Delhi's busiest zones, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a major encroachment removal operation. The crackdown targeted illegally parked vehicles and street vendors around the Palika Bhawan area near RK Puram Sector-13.
An official disclosed that the drive, carried out on Wednesday, resulted in 65 challans and the towing of four vehicles. This area is notorious for significant traffic disruptions during peak hours, exacerbated by illegal parking and encroachments.
Senior officers, having noted these issues, implemented a strategic enforcement plan, focusing on clearing the encroachments. The action successfully removed most obstructions, thereby improving road width and access for pedestrians.
