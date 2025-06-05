Aditya Birla's Bold Expansion into U.S. Specialty Chemicals

The Aditya Birla Group, an Indian business conglomerate, has announced its acquisition of a specialty chemical manufacturing facility from Cargill in Dalton, Georgia. The deal is a key component in expanding its U.S. Advanced Materials business.

The acquisition was made through Aditya Birla Chemicals (USA) Inc., aligned with its strategic growth plan to enhance the American manufacturing sector. Currently, the group has invested over USD 15 billion in the U.S., with this facility marking a notable addition to their portfolio.

The Dalton facility will see its capacity increased from 16,000 tonnes annually to over 40,000 tonnes in the next two years. The group targets various industries including marine, industrial coatings, and flooring, with plans to introduce innovative products for automotive, renewable energy, and aerospace markets.