Left Menu

Iran's Secret Armament Acquisition: A 500 Million Euro Deal with Russia

Iran has reportedly signed a secret agreement with Russia to procure advanced shoulder-fired missiles worth 500 million euros. The deal, signed in December in Moscow, entails the delivery of 500 'Verba' launch units and 2,500 '9M336' missiles over three years, according to the Financial Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:40 IST
Iran's Secret Armament Acquisition: A 500 Million Euro Deal with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has reportedly entered into a clandestine agreement with Russia to purchase advanced weaponry worth 500 million euros, the Financial Times disclosed on Sunday.

This agreement, formalized in Moscow in December, mandates the supply of 500 man-portable 'Verba' launch units and 2,500 '9M336' missiles over the course of three years. These details were based on leaked Russian documents reviewed by the Financial Times and verified with insiders familiar with the negotiations.

Reuters has yet to corroborate this report independently. At the current exchange rate, one U.S. dollar is equivalent to 0.8489 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
2
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India
3
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
4
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026