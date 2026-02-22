Iran's Secret Armament Acquisition: A 500 Million Euro Deal with Russia

Iran has reportedly entered into a clandestine agreement with Russia to purchase advanced weaponry worth 500 million euros, the Financial Times disclosed on Sunday.

This agreement, formalized in Moscow in December, mandates the supply of 500 man-portable 'Verba' launch units and 2,500 '9M336' missiles over the course of three years. These details were based on leaked Russian documents reviewed by the Financial Times and verified with insiders familiar with the negotiations.

Reuters has yet to corroborate this report independently. At the current exchange rate, one U.S. dollar is equivalent to 0.8489 euros.

