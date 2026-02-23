Left Menu

Strata Geosystems Expands Horizons with Acquisition of Venus Interlinings

Strata Geosystems announces acquiring Venus Interlinings, marking its entry into non-woven geotextiles. This acquisition enhances Strata's capabilities, blending technical expertise with manufacturing strength. Ravi Taparia continues leading Venus, ensuring culture continuity. The partnership aims to deliver value and innovation across various sectors, driving sustainable growth and global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:41 IST
Strata Geosystems has unveiled its strategic acquisition of Venus Interlinings, a major Indian manufacturer specializing in non-woven geotextiles and technical textiles. This move signifies Strata's significant venture into the non-woven segment, enhancing its product offerings and integrated capabilities.

The acquisition includes a cutting-edge manufacturing facility, boosting Strata's technical expertise and fostering accelerated innovation in geosynthetic and engineered textile solutions. Founded in 1995 by Mr. R.R. Taparia, Venus Interlinings has established strong industry credentials under the leadership of Mr. Ravi Taparia since 2008, who will continue to steer the company.

This transaction involves cash and equity, with the partnership promising to deliver enhanced value and sustainable growth across infrastructure, environmental, industrial, and geotechnical sectors. Emphasizing quality and innovation, Strata and Venus aim to strengthen their global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

