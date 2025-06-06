Senators Push for Essential Air Safety Reform Post-Tragic Collision

In the wake of a deadly January collision near Reagan Washington National Airport, Democratic senators have proposed extensive air safety legislation. This move follows the tragic crash between a military helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet, resulting in 67 fatalities.

The proposed legislation demands a thorough review of helicopter and passenger operations at major airports, mandates new FAA safety assessments post-accidents, and insists on utilizing ADS-B, a modern aircraft-tracking technology. Despite the urgency, the FAA has yet to provide a response concerning these measures.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a leading Democrat overseeing the FAA, highlighted the legislation's role in closing critical safety oversight gaps exposed by the collision. Families affected by the crash have endorsed the bill, emphasizing its importance in preventing future tragedies.