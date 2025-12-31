Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Oman's Diplomatic Moves Amid Gulf Rift
Oman's foreign minister met with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh to address the Yemen crisis, amidst escalating tensions following a Saudi-led strike in Mukalla. The meeting highlights a widening rift within the Gulf as the UAE moves to end its military mission in Yemen.
In a significant diplomatic move, Oman's foreign minister held discussions with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh on resolving Yemen's ongoing crisis. The talks follow a recent Saudi-led strike on Mukalla, which has intensified the existing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Saudi-led coalition's clashes with UAE-backed southern separatists in Yemen have underscored a growing divide between the two Gulf nations. The UAE's announcement to terminate its remaining military mission in Yemen further complicates the situation.
This development indicates a deepening rift among Gulf allies, which could have broader implications for regional stability as efforts continue to find a political resolution in Yemen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
