Tragic Water Crisis in Indore: Corrupted Pipes and Lost Lives

An outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, including a six-month-old child. The contamination, caused by wastewater leakage into the drinking water supply, has affected over 1,100 residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:27 IST
A tragic water contamination crisis has struck Indore's Bhagirathpura region, with reports confirming that the outbreak has led to the deaths of at least seven people. This includes a six-month-old child who succumbed to symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava verified the fatalities, while locals claim the death toll could be higher. They allege that nine individuals, including six women, have died within a week due to the toxic water supplied from municipal taps.

Preliminary investigations suggest the disaster stemmed from drainage wastewater leaking into the potable water supply, impacting over 1,100 people and leading to hospitalisation of around 150 patients with severe symptoms.

