Tragic Water Crisis in Indore: Corrupted Pipes and Lost Lives

A tragic water contamination crisis has struck Indore's Bhagirathpura region, with reports confirming that the outbreak has led to the deaths of at least seven people. This includes a six-month-old child who succumbed to symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava verified the fatalities, while locals claim the death toll could be higher. They allege that nine individuals, including six women, have died within a week due to the toxic water supplied from municipal taps.

Preliminary investigations suggest the disaster stemmed from drainage wastewater leaking into the potable water supply, impacting over 1,100 people and leading to hospitalisation of around 150 patients with severe symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)