Bangladesh Bids Farewell: The Legacy of Khaleda Zia

In a solemn ceremony marked by profound emotion, Bangladesh bid farewell to Khaleda Zia, the three-time Prime Minister and BNP chairperson. Laid to rest beside her husband, Ziaur Rahman, she received state honors as thousands paid tribute.

The historic event in Dhaka attracted a multitude of mourners, along with esteemed foreign dignitaries from neighboring countries, who gathered to honor her legacy. Zia's coffin, draped in the national flag, was escorted from her residence to the funeral site amid tight security, where prayers were led by the chief cleric of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque.

Zia's political career, initiated after her husband's assassination, spanned four decades with significant milestones and challenges, including becoming Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister. Her departure leaves a monumental impact on Bangladeshi politics and an indelible mark on its history.

