Trade Tensions Keep China and Hong Kong Markets in Check

China and Hong Kong stocks dipped on Friday following a lackluster trading session as caution prevailed among investors. This comes after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping offered no clear advancements in trade tension resolutions.

In the aftermath of the high-stakes conversation, investors noted a lack of concrete positive developments from dialogue between the two powers, impacting market performance. "Nothing significant has shifted in the trade dynamics," commented Guo Jianwen from Haiyi Capital regarding the market's muted response.

Despite some recovery in global markets, China's indexes show slower movement since April 2, with the CSI300 Index and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong reflecting modest gains. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Taiwan, remain a crucial factor for future talks.

