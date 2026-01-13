Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a sweeping 25% tariff on any country conducting business with Iran. The proclamation, which takes effect immediately, is a hardline stance by the U.S. aimed at isolating the Islamic Republic economically.

Trump declared this decisive measure in a post on Truth Social, emphasizing the finality of the order. By enforcing such tariffs, the move could potentially disrupt global trading patterns as countries reconsider their economic ties with Iran.

This development signifies Washington's strategic effort to exert economic pressure on Iran, urging the international community to align with U.S. policies concerning the Middle East nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)