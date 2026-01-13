Left Menu

Trump's New Tariff Battle: High Stakes for Global Trade

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on trade from any country doing business with Iran, sparking global backlash. The move aims to apply pressure amid major anti-government protests in Iran. China's embassy criticized the tariffs, while Japan and South Korea monitor the developments closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:52 IST
Trump's New Tariff Battle: High Stakes for Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has announced a significant policy shift, imposing a 25% tariff on trade from any country engaging in business with Iran. The decision comes as Washington deliberates its response to widespread anti-government protests in Iran, where calls for reform have grown increasingly loud.

China condemned Trump's unilateral tariff move, promising to take necessary measures to protect its interests. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea, two of the U.S.'s key trading partners, are keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation, ready to respond once specifics of the U.S. tariffs are clarified.

As Iran faces its largest unrest since the Islamic Revolution, the pressure mounts on the clerical regime. Despite the tense backdrop and potential for military action, the U.S. administration emphasizes diplomacy as a primary response. However, Trump's trade maneuver faces scrutiny from the U.S. Supreme Court, which may influence future application of such tariffs.

TRENDING

1
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
3
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
4
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026