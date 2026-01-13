Trump's New Tariff Battle: High Stakes for Global Trade

President Donald Trump has announced a significant policy shift, imposing a 25% tariff on trade from any country engaging in business with Iran. The decision comes as Washington deliberates its response to widespread anti-government protests in Iran, where calls for reform have grown increasingly loud.

China condemned Trump's unilateral tariff move, promising to take necessary measures to protect its interests. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea, two of the U.S.'s key trading partners, are keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation, ready to respond once specifics of the U.S. tariffs are clarified.

As Iran faces its largest unrest since the Islamic Revolution, the pressure mounts on the clerical regime. Despite the tense backdrop and potential for military action, the U.S. administration emphasizes diplomacy as a primary response. However, Trump's trade maneuver faces scrutiny from the U.S. Supreme Court, which may influence future application of such tariffs.