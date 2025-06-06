Uttar Pradesh Transport Department Suspends 25 Automobile Dealer Licenses for Violations

In an unprecedented decision, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has suspended the licenses of 25 automobile dealers for one month, citing a continued failure to adhere to vehicle registration guidelines. This move marks the first time such strict disciplinary measures have been implemented against dealers who violate registration norms.

The affected dealers are located across various districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, and Sitapur, and have been prohibited from selling vehicles or submitting registration requests on the VAHAN portal since June 3. Despite being issued show-cause notices and having ample time to rectify their shortcomings, these dealerships did not satisfy the requirements set by the authorities.

The department emphasizes that this initiative is part of a larger effort to ensure transparent and citizen-focused service delivery in vehicle registration. As part of its comprehensive strategy, the department has urged accountability and discipline, warning 50 additional dealers statewide to clear their registration backlogs or face similar repercussions.

