Landmark Rail Projects Unveil: A Boost for Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant milestone for infrastructure development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for dedicating critical projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, hailed as the world's highest rail arch bridge, alongside the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, were completed under challenging conditions, showcasing engineering prowess.

Naidu emphasized these projects as symbols of national integration, set to boost both spiritual tourism and the local economy. The Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link project promises all-weather connectivity, enhancing accessibility with Vande Bharat trains directly linking Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar.