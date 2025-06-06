Left Menu

Ahmedabad's SVPI Airport Achieves Prestigious Level 4 Customer Experience Accreditation

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has earned Level 4 accreditation in Airport Customer Experience by Airports Council International. This milestone, achieved under Adani Airport Holdings, highlights significant enhancements in passenger experience and operational efficiency, placing SVPI Airport among a select global group and underscoring its innovative approach.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad (Image: SVPI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad announced it has attained Level 4 accreditation in Airport Customer Experience by Airports Council International (ACI), enhancing its previous Level 3 status acquired just this May 2024.

Operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, SVPI Airport stands as a global beacon for passenger experience excellence, ranking 3rd in India. This accolade reflects a dedicated commitment to elevating the travel experience, evidenced by its innovation in airport culture, governance, and customer engagement strategies.

Significant advancements have been made over the past year, including the introduction of digital platforms like the Aviio App and Digi Yatra, increased baggage handling capabilities, deployment of smart cleaning robots, and the launch of the Adani One App. SVPI has also improved infrastructure with new retail spaces, enhanced hygiene facilities, and increased vehicle parking capacity—measures that reflect the airport's dedication to offering seamless travel experiences and positioning Ahmedabad as a globally connected city.

