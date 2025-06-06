Goa: A Leader in Growth, Development and Sustainability

In a significant address at the 'Regional Rural Workshop 2025', Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted Goa's exceptional advancements in various economic metrics, despite its modest geographical size. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandrasekhar was also present at the event.

According to Sawant, Goa has exceeded expectations in terms of per capita income, GDP, and literacy rates. The state, measuring just 3702 square kilometers, compares in size to a district in larger states but has repositioned itself as a leader in sustainable development, even submitting an eco-sensitive zone plan to the Centre.

Further bolstering its profile, Goa is gearing up to implement a new subsidized housing scheme, expanding its 'housing for all' agenda. Sawant also announced initiatives to promote spiritual tourism, adding 'spirituality' to the state's repertoire known for sun, sand, and sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)