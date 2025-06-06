India-US Trade Talks: A Path to Prosperity

India and the United States are intensively engaged in discussions over a potential bilateral trade agreement aimed at bolstering economic ties. The agreement would significantly improve market access by reducing tariffs and trade barriers, as well as enhancing supply chain integration, according to officials.

Negotiations are ongoing, with a US delegation on the ground from June 4-10 to expedite the first phase of the BTA. The goal is to conclude this initial tranche by fall 2025, as both nations are working toward doubling their bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

This week's meetings follow earlier discussions in May, where Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal consulted with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer. Both sides are pursuing an integrated strategy for a mutually beneficial and forward-looking agreement.