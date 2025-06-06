Conquering Heights: Engineering Marvel of Chenab Bridge

The ambitious project to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari by rail reached a significant milestone with the completion of the Chenab Bridge. The construction team, led by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, overcame numerous challenges, including difficult terrain around the Himalayas, utilizing strategic solutions like horses and heavy machinery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly opened the Chenab Bridge as part of broader infrastructure initiatives, alongside the inauguration of the Anji Rail Bridge and USBRL project. The project showcased India's engineering prowess, highlighted by the construction of access roads and the use of towering cable cranes.

With its impressive height, surpassing even the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge symbolizes innovation and determination. According to Afcons executives, it not only enhances infrastructure but stands as an inspiration, embodying Indian engineering's capability to conquer complex geographies and set new benchmarks.

