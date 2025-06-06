Left Menu

Conquering Heights: Engineering Marvel of Chenab Bridge

The construction of the Chenab Bridge faced significant logistical challenges, requiring innovative solutions such as the use of horses and specialized equipment. Successfully completed by Afcons Infrastructure, this engineering marvel stands as a testament to India's resolve and expertise in overcoming formidable terrain and conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:41 IST
  • India

The ambitious project to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari by rail reached a significant milestone with the completion of the Chenab Bridge. The construction team, led by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, overcame numerous challenges, including difficult terrain around the Himalayas, utilizing strategic solutions like horses and heavy machinery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly opened the Chenab Bridge as part of broader infrastructure initiatives, alongside the inauguration of the Anji Rail Bridge and USBRL project. The project showcased India's engineering prowess, highlighted by the construction of access roads and the use of towering cable cranes.

With its impressive height, surpassing even the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge symbolizes innovation and determination. According to Afcons executives, it not only enhances infrastructure but stands as an inspiration, embodying Indian engineering's capability to conquer complex geographies and set new benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

