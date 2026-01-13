Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes on Lohri Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the festival of Lohri, emphasizing the celebration of nature and gratitude. Celebrated predominantly in north India, Lohri symbolizes the harvest time. Modi hopes the festival will enhance joy and optimism in society, inspiring hope and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Lohri, a harvest festival celebrated widely in northern India. In his message, he expressed hope that the festival would deepen the spirit of joy and optimism across society.

Lohri marks a time to celebrate nature and show gratitude for a successful harvest, often marked with bonfires, singing, and dance. Modi highlighted these elements, believing they foster unity and joy.

Through a post on 'X', the Prime Minister shared his aspirations that the warmth of Lohri would inspire renewed hope and harmony among people, uniting communities in the festive spirit.

