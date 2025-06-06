Left Menu

Historic Connection: World's Highest Railway Arch Bridge Opens in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, enhancing connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. This key infrastructure will reduce travel time and boost tourism and trade in the region, marking a significant step forward for its economic development.

Historic Connection: World's Highest Railway Arch Bridge Opens in Kashmir
Inauguration ceremony of Chenab rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir (Image: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event for Indian infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge, connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. The Chenab Rail Bridge, standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, promises to be a game-changer in the region's connectivity.

The Vande Bharat train service, traversing the 1,315-metre-long steel marvel, will significantly reduce travel time between Katra and Srinagar. During his visit, PM Modi also flagged off several Vande Bharat trains, adding momentum to Jammu and Kashmir's economic growth.

Addressing the challenges faced during its construction, such as tough terrain and weather conditions, PM Modi commended the resilience and expertise of engineers and workers involved. He underscored the bridge's potential as a tourist attraction and catalyst for economic prosperity, benefiting local industries and boosting regional trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

