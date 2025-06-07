Delhi Metro's Golden Line Tunneling Triumph Marks Major Milestone

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has marked a significant milestone in its Phase IV expansion with a successful tunneling breakthrough at Tughlakabad Railway Colony station on the Golden Line. This achievement is part of the broader Tughlakabad–Aerocity corridor development.

According to a statement from DMRC, the Tunnel Boring Machine reached achievement by completing a 792-meter tunnel stretch. The event was attended by Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, and other senior officials.

The tunnel, located 18 meters deep, is one of two being built for bidirectional movement. Constructed using advanced Earth Pressure Balancing Method, it is part of the 40.1 km underground line being developed in Phase IV, with 19.3 km dedicated to Tughlakabad–Aerocity.