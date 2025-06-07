Left Menu

Railway Ministry Faces Backlash Over New Rest Rules for Train Crew

The Railway Ministry's new outstation rest rules for train crew have faced strong opposition from the All India Loco Running Staff Association. The Association argues that the rules violate existing directives and jeopardize rail safety. They emphasize that adequate rest is crucial for the crew's alertness and overall safety during operations.

  • India

The Railway Ministry's newly announced outstation rest policies for train crew aim to standardize practices across various railway zones and divisions. However, the decision has sparked controversy among workers.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has strongly opposed the move, condemning it as unlawful and in violation of previously set orders. In a letter to the Railway Board, AILRSA claimed the adjustment disregards the High Power Committee's Hours of Employment recommendations.

K.C. James, Secretary General of AILRSA, argued that the proposed rest periods are inadequate, stressing that proper rest is essential for ensuring the safety and performance of the train crew. The association insists that the Ministry reconsider its decision for the safety and well-being of railway workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

