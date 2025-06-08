Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Earnings: A Glimpse into the Second Richest Indian's Paycheck

Gautam Adani, India's second richest person, earned Rs 10.41 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous year. Compared to other Indian conglomerate heads, Adani's pay is lower, drawing mainly from his flagship firms Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and SEZ.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:31 IST
In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Gautam Adani, the second wealthiest individual in India, has reported earnings of Rs 10.41 crore, as revealed by the annual reports of his group's listed entities. Notably, Adani's remuneration marks a 12% increase from the previous year but remains comparatively lower than key industry peers and his own executives.

Adani's remuneration largely stems from two listed companies in his diversified ports-to-energy conglomerate. His earnings from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) amounted to Rs 2.54 crore, while he received an additional Rs 7.87 crore from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, inclusive of Rs 6.07 crore as commission.

Although Adani's compensation package is modest relative to peers like Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, he continues to engage in strategic earning through dividends. Despite prior market challenges, Adani remains a key figure in the Asian billionaire landscape, recently contending with Ambani for the region's richest title.

