India's Retail Boom: Capitalizing on FTAs and Make in India

India is leveraging Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to bolster its consumer markets and support the Make in India program, says Retailers Association of India CEO Kumar Rajagopalan. With a vibrant young population, India is tapping into FTAs to access quality foreign goods while protecting against inferior imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:09 IST
India has positioned itself as an ideal market to benefit from Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), emphasized Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India (RAI), at a recent event. Highlighting the success of the Make in India initiative, Rajagopalan underscored India's status as a major consumer market driven by its youthful demographic.

He assured that FTAs would facilitate the availability of high-quality foreign products at competitive prices without the risk of inferior goods flooding the market, thanks to robust trade protection laws and quality control mechanisms. These measures ensure Indian consumers receive the best products, especially as importation of edibles is on the rise.

With FTAs, India is expanding its global trade footprint across various sectors, from industrial goods to agricultural products. The RAI, representing over 2,500 members with a growing annual business volume, is poised to benefit from increased export opportunities fueled by the Make in India initiative.

