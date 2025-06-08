Left Menu

Rail Tracks Cleared: Gurjar Protest Ends After Government Assurance

Rail traffic in Kota division resumed as Gurjar protesters vacated the tracks after the government assured consideration of their demands, including reservation. The protest halted trains for over three hours, affecting several routes. Community leaders express satisfaction with the government's response to their main requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Rail services have resumed in the Kota division of Western Central Railway after Gurjar protesters vacated the tracks. The protesters had stalled trains to press for demands, including reservation assurances from the government.

The protest halted rail operations for over three hours, affecting 10 to 12 trains between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations. The situation was resolved after discussions between state police, railway officials, and protest leaders, restoring normal operations by 7 PM.

Vijay Bainsla, a leader in the Gurjar community, expressed satisfaction with the government's willingness to consider their demands, including the inclusion of Most Backward Classes reservation in the Ninth Schedule. Another key demand was appointing nodal officers to handle legal cases from past agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

