Rail Tracks Cleared: Gurjar Protest Ends After Government Assurance

Rail services have resumed in the Kota division of Western Central Railway after Gurjar protesters vacated the tracks. The protesters had stalled trains to press for demands, including reservation assurances from the government.

The protest halted rail operations for over three hours, affecting 10 to 12 trains between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations. The situation was resolved after discussions between state police, railway officials, and protest leaders, restoring normal operations by 7 PM.

Vijay Bainsla, a leader in the Gurjar community, expressed satisfaction with the government's willingness to consider their demands, including the inclusion of Most Backward Classes reservation in the Ninth Schedule. Another key demand was appointing nodal officers to handle legal cases from past agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)