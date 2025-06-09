Rakesh Kumar Crowned Champion: Skill-Based Gaming Soars in India

Rakesh Kumar from Rishikesh has secured his place as a new driving force in the realm of skill-based gaming in India by claiming the title of Indian Rummy Grandmaster for the North & East Zone. His victory came during the recently concluded SOG Grandmasters Series Championship at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram, which featured over 1.5 lakh participants competing in rummy, chess, and chess for the visually impaired.

The Indian Rummy Grandmasters event itself drew in 78,000 participants, highlighting the growing allure of mind sports in India's digital landscape. Kumar emerged victorious among 150 finalists, marking a milestone not just for him but for the burgeoning skill-based gaming community in the nation. Organized by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), the championship included Indian Chess Masters and Indian Chess Masters for the Blind, showcasing the talents of both sighted and visually impaired players.

The dynamic event concluded with a night of entertainment and accolades, attended by dignitaries such as Gaurav Dhyanchand and D.P. Raturi, among others. The presence of sports luminaries like Kapil Dev and Ravi Kumar Dahiya further underscored the event's significance. Adv. Nandan Jha, Founder of SOGF, emphasized that Kumar's triumph symbolizes the talent thriving within India's digital gaming sector. With the backing of tech partner Rummy Culture, SOGF continues to expand the reach of competitive gaming, aligning with international standards as India's sports industry approaches a $130 billion valuation by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)