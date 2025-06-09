Left Menu

Rakesh Kumar Crowned Champion: Skill-Based Gaming Soars in India

Rakesh Kumar of Rishikesh has emerged as a prominent figure in India's skill-based gaming sector, winning the Indian Rummy Grandmaster title at the SOG Grandmasters Series Championship in Gurugram. With over 1.5 lakh participants, the event underscores the rising popularity and potential of mind sports in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:35 IST
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Champion: Skill-Based Gaming Soars in India
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Indian Rummy Grandmaster for North & East Zone at SOG Grandmasters Series. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Kumar from Rishikesh has secured his place as a new driving force in the realm of skill-based gaming in India by claiming the title of Indian Rummy Grandmaster for the North & East Zone. His victory came during the recently concluded SOG Grandmasters Series Championship at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram, which featured over 1.5 lakh participants competing in rummy, chess, and chess for the visually impaired.

The Indian Rummy Grandmasters event itself drew in 78,000 participants, highlighting the growing allure of mind sports in India's digital landscape. Kumar emerged victorious among 150 finalists, marking a milestone not just for him but for the burgeoning skill-based gaming community in the nation. Organized by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), the championship included Indian Chess Masters and Indian Chess Masters for the Blind, showcasing the talents of both sighted and visually impaired players.

The dynamic event concluded with a night of entertainment and accolades, attended by dignitaries such as Gaurav Dhyanchand and D.P. Raturi, among others. The presence of sports luminaries like Kapil Dev and Ravi Kumar Dahiya further underscored the event's significance. Adv. Nandan Jha, Founder of SOGF, emphasized that Kumar's triumph symbolizes the talent thriving within India's digital gaming sector. With the backing of tech partner Rummy Culture, SOGF continues to expand the reach of competitive gaming, aligning with international standards as India's sports industry approaches a $130 billion valuation by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025