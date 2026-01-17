Left Menu

Juvenile Arrested in Gurugram Murder: Twists in the Underworld

Gurugram Police have arrested a minor in connection with the murder of notorious criminal Manoj Ojha, involving unfulfilled payment promises. Ojha, with numerous past criminal cases, was killed after a confrontation over the non-payment of Rs 20 lakh. The police recovered multiple illegal firearms linked to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Gurugram Police on Saturday nabbed a minor involved in the murder of a notorious history-sheeter. A country-made pistol and an empty magazine were seized from him, according to the authorities.

The minor confessed involvement with Manoj Ojha, targeting another but turned fatal for Ojha. Their plan hit a snag due to a payment dispute, leading to a deadly encounter near Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Ojha, facing 16 criminal charges, was no stranger to the law. Recently released on bail, his activities once again caught up with him, culminating in his tragic end. The police continue to probe the case for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

