Ericsson and Bharti Airtel Forge Landmark NOC Managed Services Partnership

Ericsson has announced a significant multi-year NOC Managed Services contract with telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel, further solidifying the long-standing alliance between the two firms. The strategic agreement highlights Ericsson's expertise in managed services and its commitment to providing unparalleled value for Airtel's vast customer base.

The agreement will see Ericsson deploy intent-based operations via its centralized Network Operations Centre (NOC) to oversee Airtel's services across a broad spectrum, including 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing. This collaboration ensures Ericsson will manage Airtel's pan-India network through a state-of-the-art NOC, while scaling FWA and Network Slicing nationwide.

Randeep Sekhon, Bharti Airtel's CTO, shared his enthusiasm for enhancing their collaboration with Ericsson, gearing towards creating a future-ready network for a superior customer experience. Ericsson's head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Andres Vicente, expressed that the agreement underlines Ericsson's dedication to helping Airtel diversify services, unlocking new revenue streams in a digitally-connected India.

(With inputs from agencies.)