Ericsson and Bharti Airtel Forge Landmark NOC Managed Services Partnership

Ericsson has secured a multi-year NOC Managed Services contract with Bharti Airtel, enhancing their enduring partnership. This deal enables Ericsson’s centralised NOC to manage Airtel's network across various technologies, reinforcing Airtel’s network infrastructure. It highlights Ericsson’s leadership and commitment to delivering exceptional service in India's digital landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ericsson has announced a significant multi-year NOC Managed Services contract with telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel, further solidifying the long-standing alliance between the two firms. The strategic agreement highlights Ericsson's expertise in managed services and its commitment to providing unparalleled value for Airtel's vast customer base.

The agreement will see Ericsson deploy intent-based operations via its centralized Network Operations Centre (NOC) to oversee Airtel's services across a broad spectrum, including 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing. This collaboration ensures Ericsson will manage Airtel's pan-India network through a state-of-the-art NOC, while scaling FWA and Network Slicing nationwide.

Randeep Sekhon, Bharti Airtel's CTO, shared his enthusiasm for enhancing their collaboration with Ericsson, gearing towards creating a future-ready network for a superior customer experience. Ericsson's head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Andres Vicente, expressed that the agreement underlines Ericsson's dedication to helping Airtel diversify services, unlocking new revenue streams in a digitally-connected India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

