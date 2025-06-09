Left Menu

India's Sustainability Drive: A Key Player in Global Transition Efforts

India's vast economy and demographics make it central to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's efforts in global transition. CEO Peter Bakker highlights the country's strides in sustainable transport and food sectors, policy direction, and collaboration initiatives aimed at clean energy and business-led solutions.

India's significant contribution to the global transition efforts in sustainability is being recognized by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). The Council's President and CEO, Peter Bakker, emphasized India's potential during an interview, highlighting strategic focus areas like transport and food.

India's government policies, including its 2025 Union Budget, are taking proactive steps towards investments in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and green infrastructure, creating opportunities for business-led sustainability solutions. This momentum is seen as a competitive advantage in the fast-evolving Indian market.

WBCSD's initiatives, like the Electric Freight Accelerator for Sustainable Transport (E-FAST), demonstrate robust collaborations with major corporations to promote electric freight vehicles. Simultaneously, the Rice Action Alliance aims to lead in low-emissions rice production, reflecting India's vital role in sustainable development efforts.

