Reviving Sanatan Wisdom: A Dialogue for Holistic Wellness

Dr. Dinesh Shahra and Dr. Sudhindra Uppoor engage in a profound dialogue, exploring Sanatan Dharma and Ayurveda's integration into modern life for holistic well-being. Part of the 'Sanatan Mission,' the conversation highlights essential life aspects and aims to make ancient wellness practices accessible to all, especially the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:45 IST
Dr. Dinesh Shahra in Soulful Conversation with Renowned Ayurvedic Healer Dr. Sudhindra Uppoor. Image Credit: ANI
In Mumbai, a significant meeting unfolded between Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a prominent industrialist and advocate of Sanatan Dharma, and Dr. Sudhindra Uppoor, a globally recognized Ayurvedic practitioner. The discussion was part of Dr. Shahra's 'Sanatan Mission,' where he presented his bestselling book, 'Sanatan Living,' which advocates integrating India's ancient wisdom into contemporary life for improved well-being.

The meeting emphasized key life elements, including mental clarity, emotional balance, quality sleep, and healthy aging, viewed through the lens of Ayurveda and Sanatan principles. Dr. Shahra stated, 'Sanatan wisdom is a practical guide to living joyfully and meaningfully,' highlighting its relevance in today's world. Dr. Uppoor shared insights from his vast experience in healing, stressing the importance of harmony between lifestyle and nature's cycles.

Both leaders underscored that true wellness is deeply rooted in inner peace and mental contentment. This dialogue is part of a broader vision by the Dinesh Shahra Foundation to promote Ayurveda, Yoga, and Meditation, making these practices relevant and accessible to modern lifestyles, particularly the youth. This conversation sets the stage for future initiatives under the Sanatan Living banner, fostering joyful and balanced living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

